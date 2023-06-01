Veeva Sys Unusual Options Activity For June 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Veeva Sys VEEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Veeva Sys.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,086, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $403,128..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Veeva Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veeva Sys's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veeva Sys's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Veeva Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $160.00 $60.6K 89 20 VEEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $58.6K 245 51 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $54.5K 32 10 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $50.0K 40 5 VEEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $47.2K 335 108

Where Is Veeva Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,223,662, the price of VEEV is up 18.59% at $196.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Veeva Sys:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $226

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $225

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $230

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

