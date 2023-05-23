Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $181,400, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,661,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $113.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $113.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $85.00 $295.0K 869 2 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $150.4K 57.9K 550 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/26/23 $113.00 $145.9K 2.3K 1.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $110.00 $117.1K 13.4K 9.7K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/26/23 $110.00 $61.5K 13.4K 11.0K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,752,484, the price of AMD is up 2.25% at $110.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200

Craig-Hallum upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

