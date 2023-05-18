Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APO

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Apollo Global Management APO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $197,490, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,107,848.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $70.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $65.00 $442.5K 3 2.1K APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $65.00 $229.6K 3 3.0K APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $65.00 $56.2K 3 404 APO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $65.00 $56.0K 3 604 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/30/23 $65.00 $42.3K 0 750

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,923,009, the price of APO is up 0.48% at $63.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

