This Is What Whales Are Betting On MetLife

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MetLife MET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for MetLife.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,340,709, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $859,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $60.0 for MetLife over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MetLife options trades today is 4106.12 with a total volume of 6,885.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MetLife's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

MetLife Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MET PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $1.5M 3.2K 2.7K MET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $784.3K 2.9K 2.4K MET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $420.0K 573 0 MET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $60.00 $135.8K 13.8K 4 MET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $126.1K 13.8K 392

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MET PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $1.5M 3.2K 2.7K MET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $784.3K 2.9K 2.4K MET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $420.0K 573 0 MET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $60.00 $135.8K 13.8K 4 MET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $126.1K 13.8K 392

Where Is MetLife Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,014,651, the price of MET is down -7.94% at $54.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On MetLife:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MetLife, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MetLife, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MetLife, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MetLife, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MetLife, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MetLife, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.