Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,306,249 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $114,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $135.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Petroleum options trades today is 785.1 with a total volume of 5,694.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $92.5 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/20/23 $110.00 $425.0K 217 20 MPC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/09/23 $130.00 $160.1K 0 0 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $110.00 $118.0K 308 300 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $121.00 $88.6K 693 0 MPC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/05/23 $116.00 $84.5K 883 53

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/20/23 $110.00 $425.0K 217 20 MPC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/09/23 $130.00 $160.1K 0 0 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $110.00 $118.0K 308 300 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $121.00 $88.6K 693 0 MPC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/05/23 $116.00 $84.5K 883 53

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,512,617, the price of MPC is down -4.57% at $111.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $135

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $148

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.