Activision Blizzard Unusual Options Activity For April 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Activision Blizzard ATVI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ATVI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Activision Blizzard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $252,410, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,226,608.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for Activision Blizzard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Activision Blizzard options trades today is 34253.0 with a total volume of 18,261.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Activision Blizzard's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Activision Blizzard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $295.0K 102.7K 27 ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $253.9K 102.7K 2.0K ATVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $95.00 $225.0K 1.9K 1.5K ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $80.00 $182.4K 49.7K 1.0K ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/28/23 $90.00 $135.0K 10.4K 4.1K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $295.0K 102.7K 27 ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $253.9K 102.7K 2.0K ATVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $95.00 $225.0K 1.9K 1.5K ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $80.00 $182.4K 49.7K 1.0K ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/28/23 $90.00 $135.0K 10.4K 4.1K

Where Is Activision Blizzard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 844,207, the price of ATVI is up 0.42% at $85.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Activision Blizzard:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Activision Blizzard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.