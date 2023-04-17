This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,309,794, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,470,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $340.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $215.00 $215.0K 1.0K 572 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $330.00 $172.5K 407 15 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $225.00 $150.0K 181 199 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $125.00 $148.2K 15 0 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $137.3K 515 124

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $215.00 $215.0K 1.0K 572 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $330.00 $172.5K 407 15 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $225.00 $150.0K 181 199 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $125.00 $148.2K 15 0 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $137.3K 515 124

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,458,816, the price of ENPH is up 7.16% at $223.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Susquehanna upgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $275

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $268

Raymond James upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $225

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.