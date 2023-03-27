Capital One Finl Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Capital One Finl COF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,300,887, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $73,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $110.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 1667.6 with a total volume of 3,078.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $322.0K 40 150 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $279.0K 40 468 COF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $110.00 $147.2K 40 203 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $94.4K 40 34 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $74.6K 1.3K 21

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,466,642, the price of COF is up 1.46% at $91.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl:

Odeon Capital downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $94

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.