This Is What Whales Are Betting On Valero Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $840,344 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $788,391.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $155.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $130.00 $275.7K 25 100 VLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $110.00 $151.3K 58 94 VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $90.00 $129.7K 0 244 VLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $125.00 $90.1K 1.1K 77 VLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $135.00 $67.1K 136 111

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,636,066, the price of VLO is down -0.02% at $130.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Valero Energy:

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $176

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

