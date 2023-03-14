Looking At Fiserv's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Fiserv FISV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FISV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Fiserv.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $905,692, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,037,025.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $115.0 for Fiserv over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fiserv options trades today is 827.75 with a total volume of 19,564.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fiserv's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Fiserv Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FISV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $760.0K 4.5K 2.0K FISV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $111.00 $308.6K 39 1.7K FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $111.00 $302.3K 39 6.9K FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $111.00 $213.5K 39 4.6K FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $86.1K 423 73

Where Is Fiserv Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,400,559, the price of FISV is up 6.02% at $110.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Fiserv:

Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $154

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

