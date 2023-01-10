Oak Street Health Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oak Street Health.

Looking at options history for Oak Street Health OSH we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $324,298 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $782,302.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Oak Street Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oak Street Health options trades today is 1770.83 with a total volume of 15,580.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oak Street Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Oak Street Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $182.4K 81 402 OSH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $124.0K 4.4K 215 OSH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $94.5K 4.4K 526 OSH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $86.2K 81 2.2K OSH CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $30.00 $75.9K 1.8K 1.0K

Where Is Oak Street Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,103,076, the price of OSH is up 28.95% at $29.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Oak Street Health:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Oak Street Health, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oak Street Health, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oak Street Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.