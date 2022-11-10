Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity For November 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com AMZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 188 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 44 are puts, for a total amount of $2,739,911, and 144 are calls, for a total amount of $8,589,644.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $240.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $130.00 $403.6K 21.5K 320 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/11/22 $97.00 $227.5K 14.4K 57.6K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $216.0K 23.3K 650 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $108.00 $186.3K 2.3K 1.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $115.2K 25.0K 20.8K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 129,786,487, the price of AMZN is up 11.63% at $96.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

