This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twitter

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twitter TWTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $363,344, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,016,885.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $55.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 26946.27 with a total volume of 27,642.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $50.00 $131.6K 65.9K 2.7K TWTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $121.1K 49.6K 1.4K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $117.1K 49.6K 691 TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $102.8K 49.6K 1.0K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $50.00 $97.6K 65.9K 2.3K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,814,218, the price of TWTR is up 0.92% at $50.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twitter, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.