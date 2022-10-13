This Is What Whales Are Betting On Albertsons Companies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Albertsons Companies ACI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Albertsons Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $175,180, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,130,870.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $35.0 for Albertsons Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albertsons Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albertsons Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Albertsons Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $28.00 $333.5K 857 4.2K ACI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $26.00 $175.0K 2.5K 592 ACI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $30.00 $120.1K 7.1K 8.0K ACI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $28.00 $86.1K 263 1.7K ACI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $65.0K 1.6K 2.5K

Where Is Albertsons Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,775,933, the price of ACI is up 11.24% at $28.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

