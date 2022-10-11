What Are Whales Doing With STMicroelectronics

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on STMicroelectronics STM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for STMicroelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 6% bullish and 93%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $65,320, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $781,500..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $34.0 for STMicroelectronics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for STMicroelectronics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of STMicroelectronics's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $34.0 in the last 30 days.

STMicroelectronics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $34.00 $65.3K 1.0K 0 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $56.0K 702 800 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $56.0K 702 750 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $56.0K 702 400 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $56.0K 702 400

Where Is STMicroelectronics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,056,189, the price of STM is down -4.23% at $30.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for STMicroelectronics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.