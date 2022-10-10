ñol

What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 4:03 PM | 3 min read
What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $593,388, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $579,353.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 379.35 with a total volume of 1,645.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $84.00 $91.6K 40 182
DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/28/22 $82.00 $61.6K 110 555
DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $58.5K 159 58
DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $135.00 $58.4K 147 56
DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $53.6K 159 120

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,596,450, the price of DDOG is down -4.3% at $84.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

  • Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120
  • MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $143
  • Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $120.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $145

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

