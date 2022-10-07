Twitter Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 84 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 61 are puts, for a total amount of $4,385,964 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,796,201.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $53.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 25629.54 with a total volume of 392,348.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $53.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $33.00 $866.2K 9.2K 5.2K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $840.0K 50.8K 880 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $46.00 $290.0K 1.7K 22.7K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $278.3K 15.1K 4.2K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $222.7K 44.0K 6.6K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $33.00 $866.2K 9.2K 5.2K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $840.0K 50.8K 880 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $46.00 $290.0K 1.7K 22.7K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $278.3K 15.1K 4.2K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $222.7K 44.0K 6.6K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 24,486,733, the price of TWTR is down -0.48% at $49.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twitter, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.