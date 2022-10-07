Atlassian Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Atlassian.

Looking at options history for Atlassian TEAM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $324,982 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $237,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $240.0 for Atlassian over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Atlassian's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Atlassian's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Atlassian Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $235.00 $80.4K 16 2 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $77.5K 1.9K 30 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $230.00 $39.9K 99 16 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $220.00 $35.1K 51 97 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $230.00 $31.9K 99 28

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $235.00 $80.4K 16 2 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $77.5K 1.9K 30 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $230.00 $39.9K 99 16 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $220.00 $35.1K 51 97 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $230.00 $31.9K 99 28

Where Is Atlassian Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 316,986, the price of TEAM is down -5.47% at $225.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Atlassian, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.