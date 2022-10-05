Petrobras Brasileiro Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $453,972 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $99,736.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.5 to $20.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Petrobras Brasileiro's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Petrobras Brasileiro's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $13.00 $103.0K 276 436 PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $68.9K 28.1K 431 PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $57.9K 28.1K 798 PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $12.00 $46.3K 8.9K 384 PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $14.00 $45.6K 13.1K 431

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,693,594, the price of PBR is up 2.52% at $14.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

