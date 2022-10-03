Albemarle Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Albemarle ALB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $3,472,609, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $813,431.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $310.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $190.00 $2.2M 7.5K 1.0K ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $300.00 $688.9K 31 100 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $525.6K 406 100 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $162.0K 103 100 ALB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $260.00 $114.7K 192 60

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,523,588, the price of ALB is up 3.54% at $273.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Albemarle:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $332.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $371.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

