What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $141,060 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $527,948.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $13.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $176.6K 29.7K 2.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $6.00 $75.0K 8.1K 0 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $6.00 $69.5K 8.1K 268 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $8.00 $60.4K 6.1K 5.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $8.00 $46.2K 22.9K 12.6K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,197,119, the price of PLTR is up 2.23% at $8.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

