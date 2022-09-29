Uber Technologies Whale Trades For September 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $748,194 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $133,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/04/22 $20.00 $236.5K 70 5.5K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $40.00 $208.5K 2.6K 0 UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $32.50 $88.4K 4.0K 2 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $25.00 $58.8K 418 200 UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $32.50 $47.8K 4.0K 210

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,147,363, the price of UBER is down -4.96% at $26.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

