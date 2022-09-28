Laredo Petroleum Whale Trades For September 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Laredo Petroleum LPI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Laredo Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,217,042, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $44,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $120.0 for Laredo Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Laredo Petroleum options trades today is 1753.5 with a total volume of 14,493.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Laredo Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Laredo Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $281.4K 5.7K 1.0K LPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $150.4K 5.7K 1.2K LPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $123.9K 26 21 LPI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $77.5K 5.7K 487 LPI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $60.00 $76.8K 5.7K 1.5K

Where Is Laredo Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 675,899, the price of LPI is up 13.42% at $62.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Laredo Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.