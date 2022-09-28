Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $421,397 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $71,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $15.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $14.00 $88.5K 1.7K 8 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $13.00 $77.2K 10.5K 590 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $13.00 $74.3K 10.5K 0 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.50 $55.5K 311 484 VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $14.00 $45.6K 8.7K 605

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,976,715, the price of VALE is up 2.03% at $12.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $16

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.