What Are Whales Doing With Rio Tinto

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rio Tinto.

Looking at options history for Rio Tinto RIO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $823,682 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $683,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $46.6 to $70.0 for Rio Tinto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rio Tinto's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rio Tinto's whale activity within a strike price range from $46.6 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Rio Tinto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $70.00 $241.0K 935 111 RIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $59.38 $223.5K 481 150 RIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $69.38 $182.0K 2.2K 710 RIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $65.00 $166.0K 394 105 RIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $69.38 $141.4K 2.2K 1.2K

Where Is Rio Tinto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,245,269, the price of RIO is down -1.79% at $51.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 147 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

