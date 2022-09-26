Block Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $3,039,451 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $631,775.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $230.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $381.2K 5.5K 256 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $311.0K 1.9K 25 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $229.2K 1.1K 45 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $154.2K 2.7K 487 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $57.00 $152.0K 359 669

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,863,379, the price of SQ is down -3.02% at $54.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $55

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $57

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

