What Are Whales Doing With Callon Petroleum

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Callon Petroleum CPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Callon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $122,850, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $411,020.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Callon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Callon Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Callon Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Callon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $144.0K 0 414 CPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $65.0K 210 233 CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $51.5K 210 0 CPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $40.00 $39.7K 94 19 CPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $50.00 $37.1K 42 0

Where Is Callon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,408,037, the price of CPE is down -7.77% at $33.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

