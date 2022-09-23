This Is What Whales Are Betting On Northrop Grumman

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Northrop Grumman.

Looking at options history for Northrop Grumman NOC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $335,247 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $219,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $445.0 to $635.0 for Northrop Grumman over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Northrop Grumman's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Northrop Grumman's whale trades within a strike price range from $445.0 to $635.0 in the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $460.00 $137.5K 45 150 NOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $635.00 $61.3K 4 4 NOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $460.00 $57.1K 45 201 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $53.5K 162 0 NOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $47.6K 646 0

Where Is Northrop Grumman Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 406,085, the price of NOC is down -4.45% at $474.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Northrop Grumman:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $550

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Northrop Grumman, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Northrop Grumman, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.