Cenovus Energy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cenovus Energy.

Looking at options history for Cenovus Energy CVE we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $467,860 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $142,870.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $24.0 for Cenovus Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cenovus Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cenovus Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $24.0 in the last 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $24.00 $79.1K 643 114 CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $24.00 $78.4K 643 208 CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $24.00 $77.4K 643 301 CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $24.00 $76.5K 643 393 CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $24.00 $75.7K 643 484

Where Is Cenovus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,673,685, the price of CVE is down -8.37% at $15.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

