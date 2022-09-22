This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vodafone Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vodafone Group VOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Vodafone Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $52,650, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,287,261..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $14.0 for Vodafone Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vodafone Group options trades today is 1992.5 with a total volume of 89,121.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vodafone Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

Vodafone Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $13.00 $870.2K 2.0K 15.2K VOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $14.00 $119.9K 3.6K 5.0K VOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $57.4K 380 12.9K VOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $52.6K 1.8K 593 VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $43.8K 380 2.2K

Where Is Vodafone Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,227,788, the price of VOD is up 0.73% at $12.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vodafone Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.