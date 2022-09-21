Deere Whale Trades For September 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $767,323 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $231,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $360.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 332.0 with a total volume of 2,024.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $155.0K 544 0 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $330.00 $93.0K 0 30 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $76.2K 544 75 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $63.9K 544 72 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $360.00 $39.9K 504 108

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 635,363, the price of DE is up 0.34% at $356.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.