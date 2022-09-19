This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VALE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Vale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 78% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $189,564, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $999,621.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $14.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $14.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $110.1K 3.1K 2.6K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $108.9K 3.1K 2.9K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $105.2K 3.1K 2.2K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $11.00 $101.1K 3.1K 1.4K VALE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $14.00 $96.2K 8.1K 903

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 34,918,797, the price of VALE is up 4.24% at $13.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $16

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

