TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies.

Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $854,015 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $102,140.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $60.0 for TotalEnergies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TotalEnergies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TotalEnergies's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

TotalEnergies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $227.9K 0 265 TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $92.8K 4.6K 216 TTE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $52.50 $71.5K 445 1.7K TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $70.5K 0 626 TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $70.5K 0 544

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $227.9K 0 265 TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $92.8K 4.6K 216 TTE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $52.50 $71.5K 445 1.7K TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $70.5K 0 626 TTE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $70.5K 0 544

Where Is TotalEnergies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 748,452, the price of TTE is down -0.44% at $49.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On TotalEnergies:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on TotalEnergies, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for TotalEnergies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.