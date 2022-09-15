Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Marathon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,108,492, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $134,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.5 to $115.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $87.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $97.50 $328.5K 655 660 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $192.5K 576 1.7K MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $168.7K 576 54 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $168.0K 576 1.0K MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $77.0K 576 2.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $97.50 $328.5K 655 660 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $192.5K 576 1.7K MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $168.7K 576 54 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $168.0K 576 1.0K MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $97.00 $77.0K 576 2.0K

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,454,839, the price of MPC is down -2.28% at $96.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.