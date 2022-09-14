Primetime Trading Group: 3 Reasons Why You May Want To Join This Discord Now

What is Primetime Trading Group?

Primetime Trading Group is an option-focused trading group hosted on Discord which has been around for over 2 years now. There are two memberships: VIP and Diamond Club. Each membership offers perks that are leveraged to give you the most insight possible when trading options. Here, members get a rare window into the world of successful options trading.

What Makes This Discord So Exciting

Primetime Trading Group’s lead trader, known as Percivul on the server, boasts of a historical win rate of 98+% on his option plays and shares his insights and trading strategies with you upon signup, including screenshots from his profit and loss statements daily so that full transparency remains in the forefront. Additionally, you’ll have support from the Primetime Trading Group Discord community, where you’ll be able to engage with other users and share opinions and strategies.

Average member retention is for over 12 months.

The group claims it has over 400 active members to engage with. Members say they are able to stay this long because they profit enough from the group to want to stay longer. The group also offers education to help traders learn and grow. Even better, this particular Discord will even go as far as stopping potential members from wasting their money if it turns out that trading just isn’t for them! What other server offers that level of protection?

98+% win rate?

The lead trader’s claimed success rate is impressive, indeed. Percivul has been trading naked options, spreads, and the market in general for over 10 years. Percivul’s trades are hand-picked on a live stream, with Diamond Club members watching his trading platform at all times.

24/7 Access to Analysts

Unlike other trading groups whose aim is to make passive income through subscriptions, Primetime's analysts take a hands-on approach to helping ensure you succeed. They are ready at a moment’s notice to assist you on livestream or through direct messaging.

Membership Tiers

The VIP membership offers access to entry and exit alerts from six analysts, led by Percivul and his apparent 98+% win percentage. The Diamond Club is the premier membership tier, where Percivul invites you to trade with him live for the month, introducing you to his options-trading strategies and processes. Percivul handles onboarding and education for new Diamond Club members through various live streams between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST.

On average, the group claims that Percivul makes five trades a day while keeping trading losses under three percent.

If you’re interested in learning more about Primetime Trading Group and what it offers, visit the company’s website at https://www.primetimetradinggroup.com/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.