A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $878,332 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $98,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $400.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $390.00 $66.3K 406 2 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $250.00 $64.6K 41 82 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $380.00 $46.4K 329 32 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $400.00 $41.8K 161 0 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/28/22 $365.00 $40.0K 0 25

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 369,417, the price of DE is down -1.06% at $370.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $423.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $424.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $447.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $386.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

