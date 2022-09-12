A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $369,560 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,667,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 792.79 with a total volume of 7,227.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $165.00 $387.2K 1.1K 160 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $310.0K 378 581 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $231.0K 378 231 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $220.0K 258 200 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $150.00 $112.0K 0 20

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,629,161, the price of ZS is down -0.66% at $186.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.