A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $522,630 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $855,967.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $300.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $255.00 $140.7K 129 42 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $265.00 $77.3K 5.0K 0 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $265.00 $68.8K 13.0K 815 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $255.00 $68.6K 9.7K 40 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $270.00 $61.0K 3.7K 447

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,369,466, the price of MSFT is up 0.89% at $266.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

