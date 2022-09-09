A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,071,239 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $230,637.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 17596.47 with a total volume of 8,879.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $41.00 $105.9K 798 225 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $102.1K 6.9K 235 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $58.0K 83.4K 1.0K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $57.0K 83.4K 802 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $57.0K 83.4K 202

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,790,668, the price of TWTR is up 0.44% at $42.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $37

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twitter, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.