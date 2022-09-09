A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $262,450 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $280,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $150.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $50.00 $106.5K 1.2K 1.6K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $49.00 $55.9K 84 244 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $44.1K 1.0K 30 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $36.5K 708 172 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $52.00 $36.0K 126 119

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $50.00 $106.5K 1.2K 1.6K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $49.00 $55.9K 84 244 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $44.1K 1.0K 30 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $36.5K 708 172 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $52.00 $36.0K 126 119

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,893,732, the price of W is up 3.13% at $50.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wayfair, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.