A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veeva Sys.

Looking at options history for Veeva Sys VEEV we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $584,516 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $213,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $260.0 for Veeva Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veeva Sys's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veeva Sys's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Veeva Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $133.2K 49 77 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $73.8K 139 61 VEEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $67.0K 0 100 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $65.8K 270 54 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $63.7K 39 37

Where Is Veeva Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 602,747, the price of VEEV is up 1.66% at $174.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Veeva Sys:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

