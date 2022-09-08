Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management APO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,844,766..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $59.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $59.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $645.0K 6.4K 500 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $483.3K 6.4K 1.4K APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $321.2K 6.4K 749 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $171.6K 6.4K 1.0K APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $52.50 $35.0K 4.5K 1.0K

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,655,159, the price of APO is down -0.78% at $56.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $70

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

