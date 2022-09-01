Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Amylyx Pharma AMLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Amylyx Pharma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $167,960, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,423,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Amylyx Pharma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amylyx Pharma's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amylyx Pharma's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Amylyx Pharma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $256.5K 1.0K 774 AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $247.0K 1.0K 925 AMLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $190.0K 1.0K 325 AMLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $95.0K 1.0K 525 AMLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $95.0K 1.0K 425

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $256.5K 1.0K 774 AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $247.0K 1.0K 925 AMLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $190.0K 1.0K 325 AMLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $95.0K 1.0K 525 AMLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $95.0K 1.0K 425

Where Is Amylyx Pharma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,056,306, the price of AMLX is down -6.74% at $23.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amylyx Pharma, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.