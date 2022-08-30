A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $709,769 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $611,505.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $270.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $190.00 $184.6K 174 105 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $109.2K 1.3K 370 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $170.00 $81.9K 67 105 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $205.00 $81.0K 8 30 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $78.9K 357 25

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,082,169, the price of SNOW is down -2.75% at $181.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $125

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

