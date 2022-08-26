What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $313,950 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $448,867.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $390.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 951.13 with a total volume of 1,587.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $79.9K 2.0K 35 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $64.2K 1.9K 69 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $315.00 $54.2K 263 50 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $315.00 $51.9K 262 127 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $385.00 $46.1K 31 13

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 777,313, the price of GS is down -2.71% at $337.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

