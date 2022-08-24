Dow Whale Trades For August 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dow.

Looking at options history for Dow DOW we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $508,537 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $76,392.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $53.0 to $67.5 for Dow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dow options trades today is 3547.67 with a total volume of 4,395.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dow's big money trades within a strike price range of $53.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $131.5K 2.5K 500 DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $127.0K 2.5K 20 DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $94.4K 2.5K 611 DOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $48.0K 7.5K 1.2K DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $53.00 $28.3K 555 125

Where Is Dow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,791,953, the price of DOW is down -1.39% at $54.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Dow:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dow, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

