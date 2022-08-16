Cheniere Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cheniere Energy LNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Cheniere Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $435,110, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $471,235.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $195.0 for Cheniere Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cheniere Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cheniere Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $344.9K 424 1.5K LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $195.00 $96.9K 299 117 LNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $43.4K 96 51 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $38.0K 941 70 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $37.7K 797 29

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 661,722, the price of LNG is up 2.02% at $160.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Cheniere Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

