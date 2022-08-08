This Is What Whales Are Betting On MicroStrategy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $273,262 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,153,590.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $590.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 181.3 with a total volume of 153.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $590.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $180.00 $1.1M 553 65 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $385.0K 94 20 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $261.1K 94 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $500.00 $120.0K 120 15 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $111.9K 94 20

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 116,537, the price of MSTR is up 7.51% at $343.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $180

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.