Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPWR

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Monolithic Power Systems.

Looking at options history for Monolithic Power Systems MPWR we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,160,526 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $334,251.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $580.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Monolithic Power Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Monolithic Power Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $280.0K 3 250 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $100.7K 0 44 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $530.00 $99.0K 0 51 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $65.7K 0 220 MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $64.7K 0 200

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $280.0K 3 250 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $100.7K 0 44 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $530.00 $99.0K 0 51 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $65.7K 0 220 MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $64.7K 0 200

Where Is Monolithic Power Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 263,851, the price of MPWR is up 1.35% at $533.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Monolithic Power Systems:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.