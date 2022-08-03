Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 58 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $972,270 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $2,973,764.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $150.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 572.9 with a total volume of 25,147.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $285.4K 485 1.8K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $197.9K 298 152 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $197.5K 298 52 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $197.2K 298 102 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $112.00 $160.0K 1 526

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,481,008, the price of DDOG is up 5.69% at $112.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $172

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

